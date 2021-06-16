• Tyler McDonald, 26, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Danielle Roberts, 34, of Clearwater Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 6.
• Mary York, 59, of Moore Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons for assault. She was released without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Kimberly Millard, 56, of County Road 480, Englewood, was arrested on June 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Michael Massengill, 29, of County Road 415, Englewood, was arrested on June 14 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with reckless driving. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Jason Alan Bodle Jr., 26, of York Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on June 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 6.
• Sheryl Jensen, 56, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on June 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on time served and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Randall Henry, 44, of Monroe St., Sweetwater, was arrested on June 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Jeffery Brown, 37, with no address listed, was arrested on June 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Karrian Wattenbarger, 49, of County Road 208, Athens, was arrested on June 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, driving on a revoked license, driving an unregistered vehicle and financial responsibility. She was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Peyton Womac, 19, of County Road 100, Decatur, was arrested on June 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and two warrants for driving without a license. He was being held on $3,617.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Ashley Chadwick, 29, of Highpoint Rd., Evansville, was arrested on June 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Emma Jean Martin, 53, of County Road 702, Athens, was arrested on June 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for aggravated burglary and theft. She was being held on $32,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 9.
• Brandon Sherwood, 27, of County Road 464, Englewood, was arrested on June 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
• Gena Monroe, 48, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on June 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,763.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
• Stephanie Brown, 31, of Sweetwater Vonore Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on June 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a bench warrant. She was being held on $16,997.45 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
