• Chelsea Williams, 32, of Stalans Rd., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 19.
• Stephanie Myers, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing, criminal impersonation and violation of probation. She was being held on $4,759.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 19.
• Skyler Morris, 26, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 19.
• Tandy King, 45, of County Road 734, Calhoun, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for burglary. She was released with a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Lucas Leffew, 43, of Old Hickory Flat Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for assault. He was released with a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Jack Gresham, 31, of Old Hickory Flat Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for assault. He was released with a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Eric Massengill, 40, of George St., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $565.95 cash bond. No court date listed.
• James Farrell, 47, of County Road 737, Calhoun, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,033.45 cash bond. No court date listed.
• Madison Randolph, 21, of County Road 446, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and a warrant for escape. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Joseph Siblick, 39, of S. Amhurst Place, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,658.45 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
• Jessica Smith, 40, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Summer Ketchersid, 46, of Brentwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,435.45 cash bond plus one day in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Gabrieal Onbey, 23, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,287.60 cash bond plus three days in jail and for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Justin Wooten, 34, of E. 3rd St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on an $849.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Camdon L. Haire, 20, of County Road 669, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Anthony Chrisman, 31, of Russell Lane, Lenoir City, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Tequila Y. Porter, 33, of Peaks Landing Way, Knoxville, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II drug and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was being held on $31,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Elizabeth R. Welch, 30, of E. Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and possession of prohibited weapons. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• David Guffey, 39, of Alford St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Richard Floyd, 37, of Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
