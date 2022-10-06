• Mark Johnson, 45, of River Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the Niota Police Department on a Meigs County warrant. He was released to Meigs County authorities.
• Shawnese Thompson, 35, of Wheatland Rd., W. Middlesex Pa., was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony possession of a schedule II drug, filing false report, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. She was released on $57,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Dewight Hancock, 36, of N. McKenzie St., Muncie, Ind., was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony evading, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, reckless driving, unlawful carry/possession by a felon, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. He was being held on $99,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Michael Duff, 55, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of paraphernalia. He was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Johnathan Ammons, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of paraphernalia. He was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Stephen Goins, 41, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Christopher Hester, 44, of College St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,049.23 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Cody Stovall, 29, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Niota Police Department on a warrant for driving on a suspended license, a Monroe County warrant and for driving on a suspended license. He was released to Monroe County authorities. His bond was $5,000 and he faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Jimal Linder, 47, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a handgun. He was being held on $153,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Christopher Hamonds, 31, of Spruce St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear and for violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,213.40 cash bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Christopher Dumont, 31, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. shoplifting and resisting stop. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4. He also faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 7.
• Valerie Woodward, 39, of Farris Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $915.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Joshua Womac, 31, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Ethan Hakes, 23, of Meigs Heights Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,505.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Samuel Carpenter, 18, of Berger St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
