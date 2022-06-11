• Kris Coleman, 65, no address listed, was arrested on June 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun while under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule IV drug. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 8.
• April Cansler, 40, of Cedar St., Englewood, was arrested on June 7 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 8.
• James K. Walker, 54, of Seed Tick Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on June 7 by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $709.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 8.
• Sherri Juby, 59, of Greenway Court, Jacksonville, Ark., was arrested on June 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 8.
• Angela Huff, 28, of S. Hill St., Athens, was arrested on June 8 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant out of Meigs County. She was released to Meigs County authorities.
• Timothy Rutherford, 38, of Highway 11 S., Riceville, was arrested on June 8 by the Athens Police Department on a Knox County warrant and for aggravated burglary, auto burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of vandalism and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $69,000 bond and for Knox County authorities. No court date listed.
• Jonathan Miller, 34, of Congress Pkwy., Athens, was arrested on June 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple assault by domestic. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 9.
• Civanna Cooley, 27, of County Road 150, Riceville, was arrested on June 8 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for theft and for simple possession of a schedule II drug and simple possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $8,001.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 9.
• Michael Caylor, 32, of County Road 442, Athens, was arrested on June 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with falsification of a drug screen. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 8.
• Amber Thompson, 35, of County Road 781, Riceville, was arrested on June 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 9.
• Bradley R. Bailey, 31, of County Road 139, Athens, was arrested on June 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 9.
• Dorthy M. Riedel, 44, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 9.
• Zachery Huston, 26, of County Road 76, Riceville, was arrested on June 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and simple possession. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 9.
• Cody M. Richesin, 31, of County Road 370, Athens, was arrested on June 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Jacquline R. Dunn, 34, of Medina Ave., Evensville, was arrested on June 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 10.
• Kimberly Vaughn, 57, of County Road 320, Niota, was arrested on June 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with harassment. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 9.
