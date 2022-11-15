• Brady Johnson, 25, of Old Slag Rd., Vonore, was arrested on Nov. 11 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 11.
• Michelle Arnold, 27, of Alexander St., Norfolk, Va., was arrested on Nov. 11 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with theft of an automobile and tampering with evidence. She was being held on $51,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Travis Crumb, 31, of Post Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Tiffany Romine, 42, of River Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Lacey McNabb, 30, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 12 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Jacob Kull, 22, of Habor Creek, Canton, Ga., was arrested on Nov. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting and a warrant out of Georgia. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Sasha M. Call, 35, of Bryant St., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with false reports. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Dustin D. Green, 36, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Kimberlee Rockwell, 51, of County Road 105, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Joshua Ison, no age listed, of Heather Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Myron Wright, 49, of W. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Imogene Sanford, 55, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
