• Virgil Vann, 58, of Chestnut Valley Rd., Vonore, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 3.
• Zackery Swanson, 27, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony evading, resisting arrest and speeding. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Carlos Mendoza, 33, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Gary Scruggs Jr., 44, of Nebo Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for state violation of probation and for evading arrest, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and possession of legend drugs. He was being held on $33,000 bond and faced dates in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30 and Criminal Court on Oct. 3.
• Ravens Choate, 22, of County Road 265, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for intoxicants for unlawful purposes. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• April M. Goins, 30, of Crestview Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Cody Richensin, 31, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Jose Arellano Padilla, 23, of Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., was arrested on Sept. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a capias summons for soliciting sex exploitation of a minor. He was being held on $65,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Timothy J. Sullivan, 28, of Lower Chestuee Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of property and aggravated assault. He was being held on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Stephen Cates, 32, of Moore St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, two counts of simple possession of a schedule II drug, failure to comply with financial responsibility and theft under $1,000. He was being held on $27,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Mitchell Lamb, 20, of County Road 849, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Shawn Eicher, 37, of County Road 422, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting and violation of probation. He was being held on $1,883.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Tony Carroll, 40, of Warren St., Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a pair of warrants. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Joshua Roberts, 48, of Old Englewood Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Samuel Blakley, 54, of County Road 461, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.