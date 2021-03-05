• Kyle Hudson, 26, of Ridge Tree Lane, Cobb, Ga., was arrested on March 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the open container law. He was released on $4,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Blake Satterfield, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on March 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Tammy Greene, 54, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on March 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She was released on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Fernando L. Trice, 23, of Winterwoods Dr., Lawton, Mich., was arrested on March 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was released on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Ricardo Santana, 26, of S. Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on March 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, assault on an officer, attempted motor vehicle theft and theft of property. He was released on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Kenneth Fairbanks, 38, of County Road 180, Athens, was arrested on March 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule II drug and a warrant for aggravated assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Tequila Porter, 32, of Maple Crest, Charleston, was arrested on March 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a bench warrant. She was being held on $6,013.45 and no court date was listed.
• Phillip Austin Collins, 23, of Lakeland Dr., Lenoir City, was arrested on March 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property by possession. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 4.
• Glen Allen Starling, 32, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on March 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 4.
• Amanda Slagle, 44, of Torchlight Lane, Knoxville, was arrested on March 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 4.
• Pamela Renee Stephens, 41, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on March 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI drug, theft of merchandise and possession of a schedule III drug. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 4.
• Detrick Sizemore, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on March 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 4.
