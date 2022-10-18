• Melonie Monroe, 47, of County Road 125, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with resisting arrest. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Darren J. Dyer, 35, of E. Race St., Kingston, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the Niota Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of Loudon County. He was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Christopher Dixon, 28, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for aggravated assault by domestic and for aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Linda Khammavong, 37, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Adam K. Smith, 33, of County Road 571, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,346.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Shaylon Doughty, 42, of Layman Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 17.
• Erwin Tinsley, 36, of Grazing Lane, Birchwood, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and open container. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 17.
• Joseph Robinson, 34, of Park St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, light law, simple possession of a schedule II drug and financial responsibility. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 17.
• Robert Johnson, 33, of Four Mile Creek Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to pay child support. He was being held on a $5,000 cash bond. No court date listed.
• Tina Shelton, 48, of County Road 2, Calhoun, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault. She was released on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 17.
• Garry Carter, 61, of North Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and simple possession. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 17.
• Kaleb Bunton, 19, of Windsor Circle, Cleveland, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 17.
