• Jeremy Bryan, 33, of County Road 775, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Richard Jones, 26, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000, resisting arrest and burglary. He was being held on $12,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 3.
• Joseph David Tillman, 42, of Lakefront St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000, resisting arrest, burglary and simple possession. He was being held on $20,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 3.
• John Raper, 43, of Big Springs Way, Strawberry Plains, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 3.
• Terrina Bates, 36, of County Road 315, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 3.
• Jeffrey David Bell Jr., 28, of Sockhill Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with an indictment for two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved and two counts of aggravated reckless assault. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 6.
• Gregory Mayfield, 68, of Long Mill Rd., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Bradley Kyle Byers, 35, of County Road 778, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with reckless endangerment, felony possession of a firearm, identity theft, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI drug and failure to appear. He was being held on $41,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Jerry J. Masters, 62, of Lakefront St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Charles J. Thomas, 39, of County Road 415, Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule II drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Alexander Ingram, 39, of E. Washington Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Kali S. Lawrence, 30, of Lenoir St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Cody N. Ricker, 32, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Kenny Stephens, 39, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with filing false reports and escape. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Billy R. Croft, 62, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Timothy Manning, 38, of County Road 319, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,484.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Travis Allen, 40, of Kilgore St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault by domestic. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Kimberly Jordan, 36, of Wabash St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
