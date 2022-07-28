• Catherine Keaton, 33, of Clearwater Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,783.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Katherine Sharp, 57, of County Road 74, Riceville, was arrested on July 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $762.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Tyler Johnson, 60, of Thacker Lane, Athens, was arrested on July 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 8.
• Mark Floberg, 53, of Oak St., Athens, was arrested on July 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $5,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Rex Tallent, 52, of County Road 701, Riceville, was arrested on July 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, public intoxication and open container. He was released on $6,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Jacob Jubar, 30, of Carden St., Etowah, was arrested on July 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with damages, driving on a suspended license, violation of implied consent and financial responsibility. He was being held on $6,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Jan Johnson, 63, of County Road 783, Etowah, was arrested on July 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with attempted murder. He was being held on a $100,000 bond plus GPS and no contact with the victim and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Christopher Dumont, 31, of Clearwater Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 24 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for driving under the influence and for possession of a schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• James Jones, 38, of Tomotley Rd., Maryville, was arrested on July 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Heather (Womac) Jones, 37, of County Road 174, Decatur, was arrested on July 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Caitlyn Spain, 23, no address listed, was arrested on July 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Sarah Roberts, 30, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on July 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant out of Sevier County. She was released to Sevier County authorities.
• Dieu Doumdje, 18, of Highbank Court, Decatur, Ga., was arrested on July 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault and theft of property-vehicle. He is serving a sentence.
• Zachary Estes, 29, of County Road 131, Athens, was arrested on July 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault, theft under $1,000, criminal trespassing, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $9,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Jennifer Newton, 34, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on July 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for two counts of theft under $1,000 and simple possession. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Sarah Leinweber, 24, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on July 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Rodney A. Steffa, 45, of Broad St., Sweetwater, was arrested on July 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,231.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Amanda Neil, 32, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on July 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, aggravated criminal trespassing and possession of legend drugs without a prescription. She was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Alvina T. Brown, 42, of Dossett St., Athens, was arrested on July 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, simple possession of a schedule II drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. She was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
