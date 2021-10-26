• Clarence Lincoln, 42, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,817.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 22.
• Rendi Cagle, 31, of Hornsby St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $683.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 22.
• Steven Hubbard, 37, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple assault by domestic. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 22.
• Heather Nicole Brewer, 36, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, violation of financial responsibility law, misuse of registration and two counts of driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $4,500 bond for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 22.
• Markel L. Fitch, 21, of Boynton Dr., Chattanooga, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants out of Hamilton County. He was being held for Hamilton County authorities.
• Ashley D. Taylor, 43, of Knoxville Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation and a capias out of Meigs County. She was being held for Meigs County authorities and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 1.
• Danielle N. Weinel, 33, of Sunflower Circle, Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $2,074.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Danny Edmonson, 53, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 1.
• Tyler B. Johnson, 36, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Barbara Summers, 47, of Park Wilson Dr., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Loudon County. She was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Bridget Hensley, 40, of Union McMinn Rd., Niota, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Nathan King, 33, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Tasha L. Hawkins, 32, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,410.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• John Napier, 56, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Heather Napier, 34, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Terry Miller, 68, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Matthew Guffey, 21, of Jones Dr., Dunlap, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, speeding, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Jennifer Fox, 36, of Mountain Creek Rd., Chattanooga, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Brandon L. Foy, 29, of Kilgore St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Whitney B. Yarber, 27, of Casson Heights Rd., Old Fort, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Diamond N. Young, 23, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Justin Morgan, 38, of E. College St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Patrick Morrow, 51, of County Road 659, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault on an officer and disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Jose Valencia, 32, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Joseph Siblik, 39, of Queens Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Hunter Geaton, 25, of County Road 756, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Aleta Martin, 34, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the open container law. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Chelsie Resor, 28, of Moses Circle, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, filing false information and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $8,542.75 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
