• Natasha Reeves, 40, of Seagrave Dr., Fort Pierce, Fla., was arrested on June 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property. She was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
• Lorna Perry, 28, of Benton Springs Rd., Benton, was arrested on June 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
• Isaiah Wilkins, 19, with no address listed, was arrested on June 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
• Amanda Neil, 31, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on June 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and a warrant for disorderly conduct. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
• Jacquelin Gotch, 31, of Harrison Rd., Lenoir City, was arrested on June 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice. She was being held on $75,000 bond for State of Illinois authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Charles Womac, 48, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on June 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary and violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $51,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Cody Andrew Petry, 26, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on June 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of Polk County. He was released to Polk County authorities.
• Cody B. Stovall, 27, of Crock Rd., Loudon, was arrested on June 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of Loudon County. He was being held for Loudon County authorities.
• Emily M. Fawcett, 38, of Country Club Rd., Niota, was arrested on June 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
• Jamie McDowell, 38, of County Road 212, Niota, was arrested on June 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support out of Bradley County. He was being held for Bradley County authorities.
• Juanita Arrowood, 36, of County Road 42, Calhoun, was arrested on June 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,326.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Samantha Lockhart, 29, of County Road 310, Niota, was arrested on June 23 by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Michael Crisp, 24, of Chesapeake Dr., Athens, was arrested on June 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Maurice Roberts, 35, of Rosedale St., Athens, was arrested on June 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation, possession of a handgun by a felon and resisting stop/frisk/halt. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Johnathan Stafford, 34, of Towanda Trail, Athens, was arrested on June 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with two counts of being a fugitive from justice. He was released to Murray County, Ga. authorities.
• Andra Canidate, 40, of County Road 895, Etowah, was arrested on June 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, simple possession and resisting. He was being held on a $931.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Jonathan Sliger, 36, of County Road 675, Athens, was arrested on June 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Amanda Carter, 33, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on June 24 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with burglary, theft and vandalism. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.