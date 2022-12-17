• Christopher Coleman, 39, of County Road 470, Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,921.30 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 15.
• Lanny K. Mullins, 44, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 15.
• Tanika (Gomez) Benjamin, 26, of Shelton St., Graysville, was arrested on Dec. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,397.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 15.
• Justin Robinson, 27, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated burglary/theft of property. He was released on $12,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 9, 2023.
• Jeffrey Hayes, 60, of E. Memorial Dr., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $532.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 15.
• Shannon Wiley, 47, of Leehigh St., Lenoir City, was arrested on Dec. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,639.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 15.
• Aaron Marion, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 14 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant and for possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and resisting arrest. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 15.
• Constance Isom, 31, of Old Tasso Place, Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Bradley Harmon, 60, of County Road 20, Calhoun, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for domestic assault. He was released and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 15.
• Tosha Burrell, 32, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for assault. She was released with a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• Curtis Jordan, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the Athens Police Department on warrants for theft up to $1,000 and shoplifting and for violation of probation. He was being held on $12,646.45 bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 15.
• Markeece Moody, 40, of Park St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale/manufacture sell deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia and activities. He was released on $10,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 9, 2023.
• Chase Norwood, 28, of Etowah Rd., Benton, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for financial exploitation. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Randall Benton, 28, of No Pone Valley Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.