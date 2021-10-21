• Ronald H. Patterson, 47, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation and a capias. He was released to Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• John Lawson, 42, of Hughes St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 1.
• Heather Hope Womac, 36, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with vandalism, aggravated assault and a warrant for domestic assault. She was released on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Shiann R. Tuell, 27, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of community corrections and resisting arrest. She was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 1.
• John M. Hood, 45, of Cleveland Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• William A. Cooper, 27, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support. He was being held on a $3,000 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Jeremiah Kriner, 35, of Highway 68, Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Emily Blalock, 25, of Rowan Circle, Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Cody Hughes, 26, of Lebb St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
