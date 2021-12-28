• Tanoah Porter, 27, of Willow Springs Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of a schedule IV drug for resale. She was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Kevin King, 63, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Christopher Nichols, 40, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Carrie Steele, 59, of Passenger St., Chattanooga, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Alexandria J. Brand, 24, of Old Federal Rd., Ocoee, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Jonathan Gaviria Isaza, 26, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Tylyn Lowry, 24, of Oak St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and violation of probation. He was being held on $21,574.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Stanley D. Sherrill, 50, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Tracy Lynn Lowery, 50, of Thompson St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, a capias and an indictment for manufacture/delivery/sale of meth. She was being held on $51,000 bond, faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2022.
• Fred A. Dishman, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Jamie Shelton, 41, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Tina Lynn Fontaine, 47, of Old Riceville Rd., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Murray A. Cain, 39, of County Road 280, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, failure to appear, child support and violation of probation out of Loudon County. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Donovan Savoy, 27, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• April Lewis, 41, of County Road 169, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and violation of probation. She was being held on $9,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Aja-Danae Henderson, 24, of Marloure St., Detroit, Mich., was arrested on Dec. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Kayla Jones, 30, of Walthall St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation, a warrant and a capias. She was being held on $37,500 bond, faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2022.
• Alexa Newman, 29, of Cleveland Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Kelly Scruggs, 36, of Greenlock Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Tyler Caruso, 18, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of burglary tools, unlawful drug paraphernalia, six counts of burglary and six counts of vandalism. He was being held on $220,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Lisa Tyler, 50, of Liberty Branch Lane, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,889.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Christopher Allen Hampton, 33, of Bailey Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on Dec. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Brandon Russell, 53, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Christopher Gough, 39, of County Road 658, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,489.95 cash bond plus two days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• William Gregory Peters, 48, of Lawson St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
