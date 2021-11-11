• Jeremy R. Bryan, 38, of County Road 775, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Krystle Key, 32, of Miami St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of the implied consent law and driving under the influence. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Allycia Martin, 21, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. She was released on a $100 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Timothy West, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Loudon County. He was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Harold Hughes, 46, of Cleveland Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with four warrants. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• David Lane II, 34, of Tellico Trails, Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and criminal impersonation. He was being held on $1,321 bond plus 30 days in jail and no court date was listed.
• Krystle Key, 34, of Miami St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Misty Schatz, 44, of Cardinal Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Chuck D. Goforth, 41, of County Road 64, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Rafael A. Frank, 49, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and three counts of possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Kirbi Davis, 30, of County Road 73, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
• George Ellis, 48, of County Road 73, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
