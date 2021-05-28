• Harold Cooper, 62, of Bledsoe Dr., Etowah, was arrested on May 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons for criminal trespassing. He was released without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Sean Lemay, 35, of Midvale Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on May 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Samantha Byrd, 34, of Old Hickory Flat, Decatur, was arrested on May 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Justin Stewart, 32, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on May 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and violation of state probation. He was being held on a $4,126.80 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Nathaniel Hall, 39, of Sunset Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with three counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Angela L. Amburn, 49, of County road 659, Athens, was arrested on May 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,451.95 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• Brooke M. Votra, 37, of N. A St., Lenoir City, was arrested on May 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,880.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• Billy J. Monroe, 50, of 8th St., Etowah, was arrested on May 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,251.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• Jeffery Bell, 28, of Sockhill Ave., Englewood, was arrested on May 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Samantha Curtis, 45, of E. Depot St., Lenoir City, was arrested on May 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Richard Hughes, 60, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on May 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,557.45 bond and no court date was listed.
• Andrea Johnson, 19, of Knoxville Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $682.95 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Savannah Stanley, 24, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on May 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting. She was being held on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Kia Key, 30, of Davidson Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting stop/frisk/halt. She was being held on $7,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Brian C. Halverson, 58, of Union Dale, Sevierville, was arrested on May 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,596.15 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• William D. Pindar, 63, of County Road 323, Sweetwater, was arrested on May 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and improper lane usage. He was being held on $6,000 and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• Ryan Daniel Sharp, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on May 26 by the Niota Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic, domestic assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and vandalism. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• Richard D. Jones, 26, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
