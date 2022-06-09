• Alyssa Natola, 30, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Bradley Howard, 19, of Highway 39 E., Athens, was arrested on June 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Amber Jensen, 31, of County Road 602, Athens, was arrested on June 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,287.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Rachel Hyzer, 47, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on June 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Richard Smith, 66, of Indiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of probation, driving on a revoked license and open container. He was being held on $4,529.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Luke E. Rohr, 41, of Wilson Station Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on June 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a parole violation. He was being held without bond. No court date listed.
• Amanda Lynn Carter, 34, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on June 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Destiny Arnwine Williams, 27, of Clark St., Athens, was arrested on June 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. She was released on $4,998.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Daniel McCraw, 42, of Scott St., Tellico Plains, was arrested on June 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, fugitive from justice, traffic violations and warrants out of Monroe County and North Carolina. He was being held on $164,000 bond and for Monroe County and North Carolina authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Jessica Lord, 40, of Bivens Lane, Niota, was arrested on June 5 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant out of North Carolina and for criminal impersonation, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and fugitive from justice. She was being held on $76,500 bond and for North Carolina authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Charles Kennedy, 38, of County Road 280, Etowah, was arrested on June 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault, evading and driving on a suspended license. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Dylan Nolan, 26, no address listed, was arrested on June 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation and shoplifting. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Courtney Dawson, 36, of Greenbriar St., Sweetwater, was arrested on June 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal impersonation, possession of a Schedule II drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $33,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Daelyn Waldroup, 26, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on June 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI drug and auto burglary. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Billy Blake, 64, of Cleveland St., Athens, was arrested on June 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with a parole violation. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Roy Haley, 51, of Centerhill Rd., Woodbury, was arrested on June 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Vanessa Marchisio, 35, of County Road 650, Athens, was arrested on June 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Todd Elden, no age listed, of Childress Ave., Sweetwater, was arrested on June 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Daniel Watson, 25, of County Road 271, Niota, was arrested on June 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Johnathan Clayton, 25, of County Road 78, Riceville, was arrested on June 6 by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Dillion Morris, 25, of Bass Pro Dr., Kodak, was arrested on June 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Zachary Fox, 31, of N. Brook Dr. NE, Cleveland, was arrested on June 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 8.
• John Mackersie, 68, of Bellamont Dr., Athens, was arrested on June 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 8.
• Joshua Dunn, 34, of Highway 30 E, Etowah, was arrested on June 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 8.
