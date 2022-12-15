• Patrick Dunn, 31, of 8th St., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation, state violation of probation and violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was being held on a $611.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Frank Averitt, 46, of Meadowlark Trail, Soddy-Daisy, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with failure to pay child support out of Hamilton County. He was released to Hamilton County authorities.
• Gordon Johnson, 42, of Glen Roths Blvd., Knoxville, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Jasen Walk, 19, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 16.
• Johnny Plemons, 38, of Patton Town Rd., Ooltewah, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with manufacture sell delivery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 16.
• Satish Mithaiwala, 65, of Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with identity theft. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Brooklyn A. Dalton, no age listed, of Swafford Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. She was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17, 2023.
• David C. Smith, 33, of Gentry St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft over $10,000 out of Bradley County. He was being held without bond for Bradley County authorities.
• Karissa A. Grubb, 28, of E. Scott Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation, on an arrest warrant out of McMinn County and for resisting stop halt frisk. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13. She also faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 9, 2023.
• Christopher Williams, 36, of County Road 115, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $694.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Johnny Ray Lee, 36, of Fitch Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, theft of property under $1,000 and interference with emergency calls. He was being held on $63,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Lisa Brucchi, 48, of Blue Springs Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $16,000 bond. No court date listed.
• William Powell, 49, of Lee Powell Lane, Ten Mile, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and implied consent. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Alissya M. Mohssin, 24, of County Road 128, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Jacqueline Epperson, 25, of Park Ave. NW, Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $928.45 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Benjiman Croft, 26, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.