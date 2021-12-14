• Tamela Felix, 48, of Moore St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property, failure to appear out of Monroe County, violation of probation out of Monroe County and five counts of child support. She was released on $13,200.94 bond for Lenoir City authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 10.
• Terry Ramsey, 29, of County Road 756, Calhoun, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Cumberland County. He was released on his own recognizance.
• Tasha West, with no age listed, of County Road 618, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $666.33 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 10.
• Rachel Hyzer, 46, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 10.
• Gabrieal Onbey, with no age listed, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 10.
• Bryan Carter, 30, of Mcell St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aiding and abetting. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 10.
• Bradley Couch, 41, of Haley St., Niota, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of an order of protection, aggravated criminal trespassing and failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 10.
• Ealion Lance, 54, of County Road 225, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, simple possession and a warrant out of Meigs County. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 10.
• Joshua Simonds, 44, of County Road 511, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with three counts of failure to appear. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 10.
• Bryandon Standridge, 36, of Hornsby St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $866.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Timothy Kirby, 35, of County Road 64, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Preston Mooney, 28, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and a warrant out of Meigs County. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Timothy Rutherford, with no age or address listed, was arrested on Dec. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Blake Moses, 18, of County Road 116, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• O’Shea Ward, 25, of Goodwood Dr., Cobb, Ga., was arrested on Dec. 11 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with a warrant out of Georgia. He was being held for Cobb County, Ga. authorities.
