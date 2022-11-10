• Carman Roberts, 46, of E. Washington Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and on a warrant for theft and driving on a revoked license. She was released on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Audriana Downing, 31, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Lori Sylvia, 44, of Locust St., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with felony vandalism. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Diego Meza, 18, of E. Farrell St., Niota, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony evading and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Jose Cortes, 23, of Harrison Bend, Loudon, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and kidnapping. He was being held on $92,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Arturo Morales, 29, of County Road 536, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Christian Salazar, 38, of County Road 500, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault and vandalism. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Jonathon Morgan, 33, of Water Level Hwy., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond. No court date listed.
• Audriana Downing, 31, of Clearwater Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,024.43 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Michael Derrick, 60, of Horace Taylor Rd., Maryville, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a schedule II drug and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held without bond. No court date listed.
• Isiah Hamm, 21, of Rose Dr., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• David James Call, 50, of Bryant St., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• John P. Tillery, 28, of Highway 411 N., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged wth domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Bart C. Carter, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond. No court date listed.
• Todd A. Moore, 39, of Frye St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Terry Lee Baxter, 48, of North Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a stolen vehicle over $10,000, resisting arrest, felony evading and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $24,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Gordon Miller, 60, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,234.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Stephanie Walker, 36, of River Hill Dr., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of an automobile. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Christine Hari, 73, of County Road 62, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with resisting arrest. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
