• Tracy Ivan Ware, 32, of County Road 67, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession and two counts of child support. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 20.
• Daniel Cronan, 32, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with parole violation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Loriana Jackson, 22, of County Road 796, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Devin Pritchett, 21, of Kenneth St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Kia R. Key, 30, of Davidson Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disturbing the peace, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 20.
• Brian K. Sanders, 62, of Fremont Dr., Johnson City, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, possession of a prohibited weapon, lights required and two counts of driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 20.
• James A. Martin, 40, of County Road 271, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, light law, misuse of registration and non-registered vehicle. He was being held on $3,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 20.
• Andrew Chesney, 23, of Washburn Rd., Washburn, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 20.
• Elizabeth Webb, 43, of Ragon Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft under $1,000. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Brian Broyles, 47, of County Road 178, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft under $1,000. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Sondra Michelle Buckner, 51, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of meth. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Benjamin Keener, 20, of S. Nopone Valley Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 21 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the open container law, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Erica Henry, 19, of County Road 82, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 21 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence by allowance, underage possession, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
