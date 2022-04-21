• Brittany Malone, 30, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on April 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation out of Meigs County. She was released to Meigs County authorities.
• Gordon Dallas, 21, of Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga, was arrested on April 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license and implied consent. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Nathaniel Leverett, 43, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on April 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Matthew Buchanan, 39, of Uphill Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on April 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for violation of probation and also for possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a handgun. He was being held without bond, faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19 and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Savannah Rodriguez, 37, of Rafter Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on April 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $37,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Mackenzie Beck, 26, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on April 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,091.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Jennifer Malloy, 27, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on April 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a residence to sell drugs. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Shawn Dockery, 28, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on April 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a residence to sell narcotics. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Tyler White, 29, of County Road 77, Riceville, was arrested on April 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation, a warrant for shoplifting and a Monroe County warrant. He was being held on $2,402.90 bond plus 10 days in jail and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Jonathan Franzen, 40, of County Road 42, Athens, was arrested on April 18 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for theft over $1,000, for violation of probation out of Meigs County and on a warrant for evading arrest, vandalism, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and theft of property by possession. He was being held on $41,000 bond and for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Michelle Williams, 42, no address listed, was arrested on April 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Rafael Frank, 50, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on April 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Heather Rogers, 42, of Avalon St., Athens, was arrested on April 18 by the Athens Police Department on a Loudon County warrant. She was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Brian Newby Jr., 18, of County Road 255, Athens, was arrested on April 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Caitlyn C. Spain, 23, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on April 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 20.
• Luis Chavez-Saldana, 29, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on April 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and three counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 20.
