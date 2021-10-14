• Trenton McNabb, 40, of Ensminger St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Jared Burrell, 53, of Grace Howard Rd., Roaring River, N.C., was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Niota Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting stop/frisk/halt and four counts of aggravated assault. He was released on $25,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• James Pappageorge, 30, of County Road 319, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $681.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Homer Eckert Jr., 43, of County Road 287, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Kaitlyn McCracken, 28, of William St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving. She was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Jimmy L. Lethco, 38, of Gideon St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a bench warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Carmen Smith, 51, of N. Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault and a warrant for filing false reports. She was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Irish Rymer, 21, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on an $800.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Donna Fay Teague, 26, of Epperson Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,721.90 cash bond plus two days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Johnny Ray Burnett, 44, of County Road 659, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Shania Ferris, 25, of Blount St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Sarah Ellis, 30, of Ebenezer Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
