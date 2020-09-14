• Whitney Higginbotham, 34, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary and domestic assault. She was released on $11,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Chris Hill, 37, of Wolf Creek Road, Spring City, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 11.
• Jody Hyatt, 42, of County Road 852, Delano, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for manufacture/sale/possession of schedule IV drugs. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Neidra L. Myers, 32, of Lamontville Road, Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the Niota Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 11.
• Raven McDermott, 37, of 2nd Street, Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 5.
• Cody Hughes, 25, of Webb Street, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and a capias. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 11.
• Jodi Michelle Jenkins, 21, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the Niota Police Department and charged with failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 11.
• Ashley Danielle Goins, 35, of County Road 112, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• James Elvis Presley, 33, of Edgewood Street, Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000. He was released to Polk County authorities.
• Dale G. Kryzak, 23, of Astrid Street, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $2,024.56 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Justin G. Lawson, 20, of County Road 905, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was released on a $500 cash purge bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Van Geoffrey Gibson, 29, of Rocky Mount Road, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation out of Monroe County, resisting arrest, evading arrest and assault on an officer. He was being held on $3,500 bond for Monroe County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Jordan K. Jackson, 29, of Shell Street, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with vandalism over $2,000, public intoxication and two counts of simple possession of a Schedule II drug. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Sarah Clowers, 22, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Christopher Freeman, 33, of Clayton Street, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Matthew Brown, 31, of Highway 163, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Jordan Crumley, 30, of Cedar Springs Road, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with sexual battery of a minor, cruelty to animals and three counts of aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $49,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Neidra Myers, 32, of Lamontville Road, Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Kenneth Allen, 45, of County Road 188, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Kenny D. Smith, 26, of Corvin Road, Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale, violation of the open container law and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Mary E. Maupin, 26, of Aqua Street, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Benjamin Schultz, 27, of Old Tellico Highway, Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Gary D. White, 27, of County Road 164, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Christopher Matthews, 48, of Patterson Road, Chattanooga, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Hamilton County. He was being held for Hamilton County authorities.
• Jessica Phillips, 37, of Birchwood Pike, Harrison, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Hamilton County. She was being held for Hamilton County authorities.
• Lamarcus Bishop, 40, of N. Georgia Avenue, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Jose M. Carbalosa, 33, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest. He was being held on $15,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Nolan M. King, 24, of County Road 504, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
