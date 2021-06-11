• Donnie Barker, 31, of Hopewell Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on June 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 6.
• Beverly Reed, 64, of Jones Rd., Jacksonville, Fla., was arrested on June 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 9.
• Aisha D. Carter, 40, of Highway 39, Athens, was arrested on June 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license. She was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 9.
• Amanda N. Redwine, 32, of Regency Dr., Kingsport, was arrested on June 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 9.
• Matthew P. Messmer, 38, of Old Athens Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on June 9 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, stolen vehicle and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Joseph Guffey, 45, of County Road 790, Etowah, was arrested on June 9 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 9.
• Ernest Lynn English, 30, of County Road 437, Athens, was arrested on June 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Holly Keith, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on June 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support. She was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Mirissa Gail Wiggs, 28, of Matlock Ave., Athens, was arrested on June 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault by domestic. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 10.
• Dallas Moses, 29, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on June 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic violence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 10.
• Jennifer Massey, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on June 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 10.
• Jonathan Jubar, 28, of Cardin St., Etowah, was arrested on June 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two warrants out of Monroe County and a warrant for driving on a revoked license out of McMinn County. He was being held on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Matthew Burridge-Wolfcale, 27, of County Road 102, Athens, was arrested on June 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault, assault by domestic violence and three counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on $100,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Bradford Thurman, 42, of County Road 253, Athens, was arrested on June 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and tampering. He was being held on $7,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Ronald Hearron, 36, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on June 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,828.90 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Cody Monroe, 37, with no address listed, was arrested on June 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
