• Angela Jorgensen, 58, of Moses Circle, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary and resisting arrest. She was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Joshua Reynolds, 41, of Bow St., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two warrants. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Kimberly Morgan, 54, of County Road 464, Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest and a warrant. She was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Cody Ricker, 32, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2022.
• Michael Brock, 57, of Welcome Grove Rd., Mosheim, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $66,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Roy Allen Huckaby, 58, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with resisting arrest, assault on a first responder and disorderly conduct. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Amber N. Duggan, 18, of County Road 319, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Sergio Tapia, 43, of 8th St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Nicholas Shankle, 28, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 24.
