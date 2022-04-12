• David Burnette, 41, of McCroskey St., Englewood, was arrested on April 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault on a first responder and resisting arrest. He was being held on $2,500 bond. No court date listed.
• Daniel Ross, 25, of Adam Dr., Mineral Bluff, Ga., was arrested on April 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was released. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Tracy Ivan Ware, 33, of County Road 67, Riceville, was arrested on April 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $23,000 bond. No court date listed.
• Rogers Wayne, 46, of Cleggen Dr., Crossville, was arrested on April 8 by the Athens Police Department on a Cumberland County warrant. He was released to Cumberland County authorities.
• Basel Martin, 45, of Maple Springs Rd., Reliance, was arrested on April 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Richard L. Hughes, no age listed, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on April 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Lee A. Poke, no age listed, of Weeks Crest Circle NE, Cleveland, was arrested on April 8 by the Calhoun Police Department on a Hamilton County warrant. He was released.
• Amanda K. Huey, 38, of Old Tellico Hwy., Madisonville, was arrested on April 8 by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant for failure to appear. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Dustin Clayton, 29, of County Road 250, Niota, was arrested on April 8 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for theft over $1,000. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Jonathan Sliger, 39, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on April 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV drug. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Jesse Lamb, 36, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on April 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Elijah K. Ferguson, 20, of Railroad Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 9 by the Englewood Police Department on a warrant for aggravated assault by domestic violence. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Dustin S. McHone, 32, of McHone Hollow Lane, Decatur, was arrested on April 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a Schedule II drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
