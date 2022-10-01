• Jimmy Seymour, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, theft of property under $1,000 and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $6,999.35 bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Kenny Stephens, 40, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Tyler Peel, 20, of County Road 162, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with simple possession and driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Zachary Fox, 31, of Brook Dr. NE, Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and on a warrant. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Ashleigh Ingles, 38, of S. Main St., Calhoun, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and aggravated cruelty to animals. She was being held on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Richmon Grant Ingle, 32, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 3.
• Ronald Kyker, 48, of Monroe St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was being held on a $1,176.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Douglas Wells, 48, of Sunnyside Dr., Philadelphia, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with vandalism. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Heather Bilinski, 31, of County Road 114, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Kathrine Brown, 35, of Barnett St., Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Dustin Russell, 50, of Highway 411 N., Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with violation of probation out of Rhea County. He was being held for Rhea County authorities.
• Jonathon Moore, 45, of Royal St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Jennifer Newton, 35, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $201 cash bond plus 17 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Kayla Romans, 24, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Emerson Hixson, 33, of County Road 146, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Shane D. King, 49, of County Road 775, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Justin Price, 33, of County Road 150, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Dominic Brown, 31, of County Road 293, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for driving on a revoked license. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Shanan Bennett, 43, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Athens Police Department on a pair of warrants and for possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Jeramy Lipps, 30, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for theft up to $1,000. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 13.
