• Noah Buff, 43, of Long St., Englewood, was arrested on March 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug, child support and violation of state probation. He was being held on $18,900 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8 and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 15.
• Christopher Coleman, 37, of County Road 470, Englewood, was arrested on March 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of a schedule I drug for resale and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Christopher Skyles, 36, of Iowa Ave., Dayton, was arrested on March 7 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, reckless endangerment and driving without a license. He was released on $5,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• John S. Godsey, 35, of Sonny Lane, Oneida, was arrested on March 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and parole violations. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Cody Dylan Hughes, 26, of Webb St., Athens, was arrested on March 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, driving on a suspended license and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. He was being held on $2,520.40 bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Jasmine N. Truss, 25, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on March 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released after paying probation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Kentrail E. Green, 22, of Bates Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on March 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault, assault, vandalism under $1,000 and felony evading. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 9.
• Joshua Z. Conine, 30, of County Road 62, Riceville, was arrested on March 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 15.
• Seth Raper, 33, of Atkins Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on March 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 9.
• Autumn Melton, 35, of Forkners Chapel Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on March 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 9.
• Lillie M. Ihrke, 21, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on March 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple assault by domestic violence. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 9.
• Ronald Hearron, 24, with no address listed, was arrested on March 9 by the Niota Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Chasity Church, 35, of Hanel St., Athens, was arrested on March 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Antonio Williams, 29, of County Road 128, Athens, was arrested on March 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
