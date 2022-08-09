• Kobe Rogers, 24, of Woodmore Terrace, Chattanooga, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 8.
• Tonya Lynn King, 44, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, two counts of assault, indecent exposure and implied consent. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Scott White, 33, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for theft. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Aaron Storm Cox, 28, of W. View St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. He was being held on $23,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Terrayl L. Scruggs, 31, of County Road 259, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Brittany M. Henry, 29, of Old Cemetery Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of marijuana for resale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Lacie Page Lucas, 35, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $4,786.97 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Robert E. Ewing, 44, of Douglas Lane, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• James McCord, 29, of River Rd., Bluff City, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $64,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Brandon White, 35, of Highway 39 W., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Noah Bixby, 23, of Jordan Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Cameron Smith, 28, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant for harassment. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Chassidy Woodruff, 31, of Shiloh Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Corry Stewart, 53, of Pond Hill Rd., Niota, was arrested on Aug. 6 by the Niota Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of a schedule II drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
