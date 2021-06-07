• Christopher Patterson, 32, of Church St., Athens, was arrested on June 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Bryson Jamerson, 20, of County Road 875, Etowah, was arrested on June 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Gaston T. Woody, 30, of Dunn St., Etowah, was arrested on June 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons for theft up to $1,000. He was released on his own recognizance and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 10.
• Carl R. Millsaps, 38, of McNabb Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on June 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Marvin Collins, 51, of Guille St., Athens, was arrested on June 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and two capiases. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 4.
• Brendan Hunt, 24, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on June 3 by the Niota Police Department and charged with public intoxication and felony evading. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Beth Stovall, 41, of Wabash St., Athens, was arrested on June 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 4.
• Dustin Aaron White, 32, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on June 4 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, driving on a suspended license and violation of the open container law. He was released on $2,500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Jon Anthony McElhaney, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on June 4 by the Niota Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Georgia and being a fugitive from justice. He was being held on $79,000 bond for Cowetta County, Ga. authorities.
• Brandon Russell, 53, of Rocky Mount Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 4 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Jonathan McKeehan, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on June 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Jacqueline Oxford, 45, of Needle Eye Lane, Delano, was arrested on June 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Brandon Hyatt, 19, of County Road 571, Englewood, was arrested on June 4 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Stacey Hampton, 38, of Carter St., Englewood, was arrested on June 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Roy O’Neal, 62, of Sweetfield Valley Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on $25,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Cassy D. Rowland, 27, of Northridge Dr., Decatur, was arrested on June 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Ledys Molina, 32, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Kevin Wilford, 31, of High St., Cleveland, was arrested on June 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with tampering with evidence, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and littering. He was released on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Michael Shelton, 52, of Mountain View Rd., Benton, was arrested on June 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for promotion of the manufacture of meth. He was released on $5,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Cornell Perry Gunter, 40, with no address listed, was arrested on June 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with felony evading. He was released on $78,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Jeffery K. Williams, 31, of Carroll St., Etowah, was arrested on June 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a revoked license. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
