• Gerald W. Guehring, 34, of County Road 188, Niota, was arrested on May 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Latana Lankford, 54, of County Road 813, Etowah, was arrested on May 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 12.
• Kim Randolph, 40, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on May 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. She was released on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Shannon Arnwine, 37, of Long St., Cleveland, was arrested on May 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Mikell Nelson, 57, of County Road 711, Athens, was arrested on May 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was being held on a $2,392.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Danny Ray Price, 61, of County Road 255, Athens, was arrested on May 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Vannessa M. Torres, 33, of Cedar Springs Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with three counts of child support. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Brandon R. Raper, 34, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on May 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Christopher Hamonds, 29, of Spruce St., Athens, was arrested on May 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Dallas A. Bradley, 23, with no address listed, was arrested on May 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft up to $1,000 and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Alexander Pace, 26, of County Road 82, Calhoun, was arrested on May 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Michelle Y. Bucy, 53, of County Road 332, Athens, was arrested on May 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
• Jessica A. Green, 37, with no address listed, was arrested on May 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Earl Quinn, 26, of County Road 700, Athens, was arrested on May 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,000.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Jess K. Sisson, 43, of Tatum St., Etowah, was arrested on May 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,602.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Tommy Hawkins, 57, of Fairview Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on May 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Garrett A. Wilkins, 34, of Lynn Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.