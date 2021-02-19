• Cerithea Eller, 27, of Avalon St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary and theft. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Brandon Harrison, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary and theft. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Robert Vann, 50, of Highway 411, Delano, was arrested on Feb. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Austin Edwards, 21, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Michael Duff, 53, of Highway 411, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 17 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,292.70 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Jerry Keeling, 28, of County Road 250, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and resisting stop/frisk/halt. He was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Savanna Zotter, 25, of Highway 411, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault. She was being held on $45,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• William Heater, 31, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with parole violations, reckless driving and felony evading. He was being held on $5,500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Brandon Sisson, 41, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, resisting, assault and two counts of assault on an officer. He was being held on $32,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Devan Sisson, 52, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports and assault on an officer. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Brent Deich, 25, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic violence by intimidation and interference with emergency calls. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Jerry King, 54, of County Road 459, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Douglas R. Redman, 55, of Gabe Keen Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Feb. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Patrick Potter, 35, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 19.
