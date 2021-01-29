• Calvin D. McCowan, 36, of Adkisson Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on a $580.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Miguel J. Paiz Lucas, 24, of 4th Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 27.
• Cassandra J. Franks, 39, of Long St., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 27.
• David Jackson, 42, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with vehicular assault, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault. He was being held on $52,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 28.
• Brian Sherrill, 28, of County Road 669, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,322.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 28.
• Casey Michael Hamby, 29, of County Road 915, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with solicitation of a minor, solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct and tampering with evidence. He was being held on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 28.
• Carl Roger Ritchie, 30, of County Road 850, Delano, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault by domestic, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $9,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 28.
• Brandon White, 33, of Highway 39, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 28.
