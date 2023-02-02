• April Howard, 32, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving without a license. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
• Nickola Davis, 54, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale and driving while in possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on $48,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
• Enoch Schmaltz, 33, of Rocktown Rd., Jefferson, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of criminal simulation. He was released on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
• Richard C. Smith, 28, of N. Saint Marks Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice and a Georgia warrant. He was being held on $164,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
• Dakota D. Prueitt, 27, of Calhoun, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 3.
• Allen Randolph, 46, of County Road 446, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,551.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Elishima Howard, 37, of Highway 411 S., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a U.S. Marshal warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm, manufacture/deliver/sell illegal narcotics, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $29,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Layne E. Russell, 23, of County Road 220, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,391.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Ashley L. Arnwine, 20, of W. College St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• William N. Milner, 31, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driver's license to be carried. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
