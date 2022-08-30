• Leslie Stiegler, 63, of Moses Circle, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
• Brittany Branham, 28, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with solicitation of a minor. She was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
• Jason Kennedy, 46, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of sexual assault by authority and solicitation of a minor. He was released on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
• Jack Pierce III, 25, of Cantrell Rd., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $506.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Julie Shaw, 49, of County Road 446, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with fugitive from justice. She was being held on $75,000 bond and for Kentucky authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Regina Perez, 27, of County Road 907, Calhoun, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,100.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Robert A. Johnson, 36, of Water Level Hwy., Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and for a Bradley County warrant. He was released on $2,000 bond to Bradley County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Joshua Reimann, 43, of No Pone Valley Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Shawn P. Royer, 44, of Armstrong Ferry Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, open container and littering. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Lauren A. Altemus, 80, of Webb Town Rd., Evensville, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Tracey D. Ervin, 40, of Ellis St., Vonore, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a schedule IV drug. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• James Stewart, 38, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and for a Bradley County warrant. He was being held on a $2,285.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Jerrica Contreras, 30, of County Road 298, Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for assault. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.
• John Raper, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Niota Police Department and charged with shoplifting. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Ezra Markle, 21, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $10,000, felony evading, reckless endangerment and driving without a license. He was being held on $21,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Justin D. Brumley, 30, of County Road 273, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a warrant out of Trousdale County. He was being held for Trousdale County officials.
• Michael F. Millsap, 26, of Hutsell Dr., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Erik D. Burnmarter, 33, of Lynn Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Shawn T. Bond, 38, of Anna Ave., Dayton, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Tommie Dean III, 20, of Chestnut St., Chattanooga, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.