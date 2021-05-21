• Cody T. Long, 21, of Tennal St., Athens, was arrested on May 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony fleeing, vandalism, driving on a suspended license, failure to provide and leaving the scene of an accident. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• Buddy R. Parks, 37, of Briarwood Rd., Ocoee, was arrested on May 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• Elizabeth Webb, 43, of Rason Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on May 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a bench warrant, simple possession of marijuana and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• Donald Joyner, 54, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on May 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,213.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• Avery MyKael Bruback, 25, of County Road 48, Athens, was arrested on May 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, theft of merchandise and a warrant for possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on a $250 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• Donald Buchanan, 64, with no address listed, was arrested on May 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• Christopher Thompson, 44, of Truhitt Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on May 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal simulation, filing false reports, attempted theft of property, identity theft and forging evidence of title. He was being held on $51,000 bond for Collegedale authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• Angela Taylor, 44, of Georgetown Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on May 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, registration violation and a warrant out of Bradley County. She was being held on $27,000 bond for Bradley County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• Brittany L. Seibert, 32, of High St., Chattanooga, was arrested on May 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,057.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Sidhartha Reddy, 32, of County Road 330, Niota, was arrested on May 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 23.
• Sarah E. Holloway, 37, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on May 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary and simple assault. She was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Lorna M. Perry, 28, of Chestuee Crossing, Calhoun, was arrested on May 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Sara Jewell, 40, of Patriot Dr., Murfreesboro, was arrested on May 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Kristopher Shipley, 47, of County Road 86, Riceville, was arrested on May 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with traffic light, failure to maintain lane, evading, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and two counts of stop sign. He was being held on $27,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Leigha Bravo, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on May 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest, aggravated domestic assault and assault with physical contact. She was being held on $25,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Candise Webb, 32, of County Road 315, Niota, was arrested on May 19 and charged with warrants out of Monroe County. She was being held for Monroe County authorities.
• Jeffrey Bell, 28, of Englewood Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on May 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Allen Missildine, 53, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on May 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication and violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Gabriel Bradley, 45, of County Road 130, Athens, was arrested on May 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,332.10 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Tharron White, 32, of County Road 326, Sweetwater, was arrested on May 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with reckless aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on $42,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Tommy Burke, 57, of Bledsoe Dr., Etowah, was arrested on May 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Stephen Price, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on May 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 21.
