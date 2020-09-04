• Latrena Lankford, 53, of County Road 813, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, simple possession of a schedule II drug and failure to maintain lane. She was being held on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
• Bill Ross Roach, 43, of Jenkins Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the Niota Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
• Gregory Mayfield, 67, of Longmill Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
• Joseph Andrew Lane, 27, of Chestuee Rd., Calhoun, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for possession or casual exchange of meth. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Caitlyn C. Spain, 21, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft over $500 and violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Shanell McLemore, 35, of Hoffman Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Dewayne Nation, 47, of Highway 30, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Stephanie Johnson, 44, of 8th St., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession and three counts of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of a controlled substance. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Donald Dockins, 40, of County Road 513, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of community corrections and resisting stop/halt/frisk/arrest. He was being held on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
