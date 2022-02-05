• Joseph Burgess, 42, of Westside Dr., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. He was released without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
• Benjamin Parsons, 29, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
• Leo J. Arquin, 53, of County Road 130, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Rodney E. Jackson, 54, of East Maple Dr., Peoria, Ill., was arrested on Feb. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with first degree murder. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 7.
• John M. Thompson, 51, of McDonald Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,207.59 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
• Adrienne Mushell, 66, of Cantrell Place, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
• Alexis K. Kennedy, 30, of Christy St., Detroit, Mich., was arrested on Feb. 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
• Nathaniel Nix Jr., 33, of Flora St., Roseville, Mich., was arrested on Feb. 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
• Jack A. Pierce, 24, of Ratledge Rd., Friendsville, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Heather Bilinski, 31, of County Road 605, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $727.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Jonathan Isaza, 26, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Andrea Hernandez, 21, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Katelyn D. Kadaw, 27, of Reagan Valley Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with resisting arrest. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Zackary C. Park, 29, of Lower Chestuee Rd., Charleston, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading, resisting arrest and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $8,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Stanley Gerkey, 31, of S. No Pone Valley Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held on $3,602.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Christopher Stokes, 39, of Highway 411 N., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Brian Saylor, 39, of County Road 266, Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Hector N. Vidal, 50, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 4.
• Terry L. Dailey, 36, of Highway 39 W., Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 4.
