• Tamara McDonald, 23, of Highway 68, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on an $831.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 5.
• Anthony Robinson, 65, of Moses Circle, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 3.
• Travis Cagle, 40, of County Road 121, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was released on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 6.
• Greg Rymer, 39, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 6.
• Tyler James Rutledge, 28, of Highway 411, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/possession/sale of marijuana, simple possession/casual exchange of oxycodone and manufacture/delivery/possession/sale of heroin-fentanyl. He was being held on $25,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Michael Jo Jenkins, 49, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, capias and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Rafael Frank, 48, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Clinton Russell, 34, of Sunnyside Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $710.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 11.
• Brandon Lynn Ogle, 41, of Lee Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Paul Richard Harrison, 51, of Puett Circle, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a schedule IV drug. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Somer Nichole Brocksmith, 36, of Parris Springs Rd., Benton, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Joseph L. Freeman, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• James Lee Miller, 46, of Royal St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
