• Joseph King, 18, of County Road 731, Calhoun, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 6.
• Chelby Harris, 30, of Herd Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II drug for resale. She was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 6.
• Lynette Lively, 48, of Reed Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 6.
• Jonathan Henry, 36, of Ecton Rd., Winchester, Ky., was arrested on Aug. 5 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 6.
• Candice Mula Webb, 32, of County Road 315, Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 6.
• Bridgette Nicole Crye, 30, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of a schedule VI drug. She was being held on $36,000 bond for Meigs County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• Jordan F. Fernandez, 29, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• Derrick Lain, 19, of Mossy View Dr., Douglasville, Ga., was arrested on Aug. 7 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony. He was being held on $27,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• Jeney Laclaire Williams, 18, of Mossy View Dr., Douglasville, Ga., was arrested on Aug. 7 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony. He was being held on $27,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
