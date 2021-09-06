• Kenneth Coburn, 57, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on an $831.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Stephanie Brown, 31, of Sweetwater Vonore Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Tyler Anderson, 32, of Highway 30, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant out of Loudon County and a warrant for evading arrest and reckless endangerment. He was being held on $6,000 bond for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Melvon McDermott, 35, of County Road 225, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support and a warrant. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Terry Ramsey, 41, of Moses Circle, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault on a first responder and bribery. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Stephfone Love, 34, of 8th Ave., Johnson City, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with vandalism under $1,000, domestic assault and two counts of assault. He was released on $8,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Cornelius Boyd, 31, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Clayton D. Shelton, 32, of County Road 82, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony evading, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, possession of a Schedule VI drug, driving on a suspended license and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on $11,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Kami Moore, 44, of Lawrence St., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Bryan A. Spirko, 49, of State Circle, Toledo, Ohio, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $7,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Danielle Hicks, 26, of Francis St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Brandon C. Letner, 36, of Gideon St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Ronald Nelson Craven, 64, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with filing false reports and a bench warrant. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Walter Conrad Mason, 46, of Pawnee Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, felony evading and possession of a Schedule II drug. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Latasha Nichole Duff, 30, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of meth for resale, possession of marijuana and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Tyler Paul Bryan, 30, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,407.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Gregory Gomez, 34, of Sleepy Hollow Dr., Hamlet, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection and being a fugitive from justice. He was being held on $225,000 bond for the United States Marshals Service and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Dorthy Mahery, 38, of W. Wilson St., Niota, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
