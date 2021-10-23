• Zachery T. McNish, 24, of Eagle Park, Cleveland, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on a $678.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Eric R. Whitted, 32, of Woods Hollow Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Tyrone Toliver, 26, of E Harper Johnson Dr., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with an indictment. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 1.
• Johnathan McKeehan, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Garry Tomlin, 73, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Melissa Coleman, 50, of County Road 896, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and violation of community corrections. She was being held on $7,977.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 1.
• Joseph Cudd, 29, of S. Church St., Dublin, Ga., was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of meth, evading and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $27,000 bond for Meigs County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Cylin Baird, 24, of Indiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic violence and failure to appear out of Loudon County. He was being held on $1,000 bond for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 1.
• Garland C. Powell, 74, of Highway 411, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with parole violation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Clinton E. Turner, 64, of County Road 287, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21.
• Edward A. Goldman, 50, of Adams St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with an indictment for burglary other than habitation and theft of property $10,000-$60,000. He was being held on $25,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 1.
• Michael Jongsma, 42, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic and arson. He was being held on $55,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21.
• Jason McDermott, 46, of Fox St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21.
• Jennifer Michael, 28, of Sam Davis Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 22.
