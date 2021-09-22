• Aaron R. Godbey, 49, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Charlie Lynn Monroe, 32, of Gideon St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Dallas Allen Moses, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Kenny R. Stephens, 39, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic, aggravated assault, retaliation for past actions, resisting arrest, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, light law violation, financial responsibility, driving on a suspended license and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. He was being held on $40,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Esau Caleb Kelly, 24, of Weatherly Switch Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with second degree homicide and attempted second degree homicide. He was being held on $350,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Jeremiah Lee Quinn Yates, 33, of County Road 781, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and a capias. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Bryan Martin, 23, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Justin McDaniel, 35, of County Road 561, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault and violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Jason W. Barrick, 45, of County Road 100, Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,044.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Kelsey Martin, 24, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Bradley Couch, 41, of Highway 307, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Dominick Wakeley, 21, of W. Farrell St., Niota, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the Niota Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Melissa Pueritt, 45, of Louisiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with being an accessory after the fact. She was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Erin Lynn Johnson, 40, of County Road 675, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,476.45 cash bond plus 10 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
