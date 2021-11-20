• Michael C. Smith, 32, of Cindy St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held on a $2,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 6.
• Lorna M. Perry, 28, of Benton Springs Rd., Benton, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,188.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Jerry Potter, 40, of S. Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Jimmy Lance, 43, of McConnell St., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Jessica Croft, 31, of Blount St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
• Huey Green, 23, of Blount St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
• Oris Dean Shelton, 54, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft over $1,000. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
• Kelli Michelle Kaufman, 50, of County Road 512, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and violation of the implied consent law. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
• James Curt Watson, 47, of Southern Parkway, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12, 2022.
• Jason W. McGaughey, 51, of W. Morris St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
• Kelsa Spevack, 31, of County Road 437, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.