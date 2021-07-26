• Brian S. Hampton, 48, of Highway 39E, Englewood, was arrested on July 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun under the influence. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 22.
• Ricky Rollins, 31, of Mahala Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on July 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of a schedule VI drug and paraphernalia. He was being held on $4,947.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 22.
• Jeffrey Portman, 43, of S. Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on July 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, aggravated assault and two counts of driving without a license. He was being held on $19,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 23.
• Charles Hurst, 58, of Hammerhill Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on a suspended license, evading arrest, possession of a schedule II drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 23.
• Joseph Robison, 29, of County Road 419, Englewood, was arrested on July 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 23.
• Roy Roberts, 63, of County Road 4, Calhoun, was arrested on July 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, filing false reports and leaving the scene of an accident. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 23.
• Ronnie Smithers Jr., 47, of County Road 854, Etowah, was arrested on July 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Jeremy Ledbetter, 39, of Sherwood Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, a warrant for driving on a revoked license and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,956.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 23.
• Daniel Cronan, 32, of County Road 923, Riceville, was arrested on July 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, theft of property over $500 and vandalism. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 23.
• Monica Miller, 35, of Charlotte St., Athens, was arrested on July 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,688.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Gregory Rymer, 39, of East Race St., Kingston, was arrested on July 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking and bond revocation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 23.
• Jacqueline Conley, 28, of Francis St., Athens, was arrested on July 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on an $885.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 23.
• Jason Hatcher, 42, of Smith Rd., Kingston, was arrested on July 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 23.
• Travis Raper, 44, of Old Englewood Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 23.
• Travis E. Eaton, 38, of County Road 51, Riceville, was arrested on July 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• William Johnson, 32, of Benton Station Rd., Benton, was arrested on July 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $36,000 bond for Polk County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Avundio Morales, 55, of County Road 50, Riceville, was arrested on July 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest and assault on an officer. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Angela Amburn, 50, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on July 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary. She was being held on $10,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Ashley L. Goff, 33, of Edisson Ave., Fort Myers, Fla., was arrested on July 23 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• John R. Lehmann, 36, of Gleason Parkway, Cape Coral, Fla., was arrested on July 23 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Christopher Cochran, 32, of County Road 244, Athens, was arrested on July 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a warrant. He was being held on $6,677.45 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Efren Lombera, 21, of Smith Dr., Kennesaw, Ga., was arrested on July 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and illegal possession of a firearm. He was released on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Cory Dilbeck, 25, of County Road 214, Niota, was arrested on July 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a schedule II drug. He was released on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.