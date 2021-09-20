• John Anderson, 32, of Avalon St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of the sex offender registry, child support and aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $32,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Michael Lisky, 49, of N. Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation and a warrant for burglary, theft over $10,000 and vandalism. He was being held on $27,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Mekela Akins, 39, of County Road 253, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with child support, six counts of forgery and six counts of theft of property. She was being held on $23,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Troy Hall, 46, of County Road 684, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $843.85 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Kobe Black, 23, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• John Cofer, 29, of Highway 72, Loudon, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Malarie Shriver, 28, of Gentry Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was released on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Billy Bryant, 45, of County Road 319, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Blake W. Kosarek, 25, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held on a $2,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Jeffery D. Redd, 29, of Beatrice Court, Ranger, Ga., was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale and possession of a Schedule I drug. He was released on $63,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Jason W. Barrick, 45, of Nola Lane, Maryville, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Robert Tschantz, 37, of Nola Lane, Maryville, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Debra L. Vandergriff, 64, of County Road 571, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest. She was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Jamaris Thornton, 19, of Sunset Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Jennifer S. Spurling, 37, of County Road 361, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Kenneth S. Hager, 50, of County Road 564, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was released on $17,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
• Christy Allen, 36, of State Highway 58, Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 20.
