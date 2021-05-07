• Christopher Taylor, 58, with no address listed, was arrested on May 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with indecent exposure and two counts of possession without a prescription. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 5.
• Kimberly Lowers, 45, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on May 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property $2,500 to $10,000, criminal simulation and identity theft. She was released on $5,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Jacob Monroe, 24, of Jordan Rd., Decatur, was arrested on May 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 5.
• Sandra Farrell, 54, of County Road 796, Etowah, was arrested on May 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 5.
• Jennifer Ashlock, 39, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on May 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 5.
• Eric Holloway, 25, of Southland St., Tellico Plains, was arrested on May 5 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 5.
• Kyle Witt, 29, of Patterson St., Madisonville, was arrested on May 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with simple possession, drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 6.
• Joshua Wirth, 42, of County Road 418, Englewood, was arrested on May 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 6.
• Austin McKalko, 22, with no address listed, was arrested on May 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,888.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 6.
• Benjamin Mendenhall, with no age listed, of Fairview Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 6.
• Jeffrey Bell, 28, of Englewood Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on May 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the open container law and indecent exposure. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 6.
• Michelle Ghorley, 40, of County Road 347, Sweetwater, was arrested on May 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with an indictment for theft of property $10,000-$60,000. She was released on $12,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Jonathan Ammons, 29, of Clearmont Dr., Etowah, was arrested on May 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault and vandalism. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 6.
• Logan James Rowe, 18, of Glendale Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with second degree homicide. He was being held on $100,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 6.
• Charles A. Handy, 34, with no address listed, was arrested on May 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting and public intoxication. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 6.
• David McLeod, 36, of Charlie Little Rd., Granite Falls, N.C., was arrested on May 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale, simple possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a drug without a prescription. He was being held on $25,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.