• Kia Key, 30, of S. White St., Athens, was arrested on June 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Kayla D. Ashmore, 24, of Crowder Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on June 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on her own recognizance and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 18.
• Jason W. Barrick, 45, of N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, Penn., was arrested on June 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 18.
• Jason M. Creek, 27, of Douglas St., Athens, was arrested on June 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, a bench warrant and a capias. He was released on $3,246.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 18 and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Parker Manney, 19, of Longmill Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of a schedule IV drug and underage consumption. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 18.
• Michael A. Quillen, 52, of Carden St., Etowah, was arrested on June 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• James M. Morrow, 32, of County Road 208, Athens, was arrested on June 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant and child support. He was being held on $9,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Christopher Henly, 28, of Eastanaula Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on June 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,262.85 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Dustin Martin, 40, of Boaz St., Athens, was arrested on June 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,740.35 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Tiffany Kaeppner, 34, of N. Highway 411, Etowah, was arrested on June 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. She was being held on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Alicia Foster, 22, of Miller St., Athens, was arrested on June 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant and violation of probation. She was being held on $6,542.40 bond and no court date was listed.
• Lacey Land, 29, of Church St., Englewood, was arrested on June 18 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $720.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Charles Carl Seabright, 57, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on June 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Stanley A. Judd, 20, of Hays Lane, Decatur, was arrested on June 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $10,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Eric Rector, 38, of State St., White Pine, was arrested on June 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with auto burglary, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, introducing contraband into a penal facility and two capiases. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Michael Hearns Ingram, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on June 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by domestic and two counts of simple assault by domestic. He was being held on $90,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Danny Edmonson, 52, of Knoxville Ave., Athens, was arrested on June 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of heroin for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony evading, resisting arrest and violation of probation out of Meigs County. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Tyler White, 28, of County Road 77, Riceville, was arrested on June 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with warrants. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Kate Carpenter, 38, of County Road 969, Decatur, was arrested on June 19 and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• James P. Ramsey, 42, of Tellico-Reliance Rd., Reliance, was arrested on June 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Sabrina D. Hayes, 25, of County Road 111, Athens, was arrested on June 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. She was being held on a $4,624.25 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Brandon Freeman, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on June 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication and two counts of criminal trespassing. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
